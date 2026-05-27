Failed traffic stop leads to 2 pursuits, arrests in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. — Two 26-year-olds from Milwaukee are in custody after a failed traffic stop led to two car chases in Glendale Tuesday night.

At about 7:06 p.m., Glendale police attempted to stop a vehicle. The driver failed to stop, initiating the first chase. Stop sticks were deployed within one minute of the pursuit, which ended with the vehicle crashing in the 2400 block of Eighth Street.

The passenger remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody. However, the driver fled on foot and got into another vehicle. A second pursuit began with the vehicle heading southbound on Interstate 43.

After an attempted pursuit intervention technique, the suspect again fled on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later by Glendale and Milwaukee police.

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