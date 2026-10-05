MILWAUKEE — The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, is open, and this year brings several key changes that could affect how much financial aid students receive.

Family farms and small businesses no longer count as assets on the form.

Pell Grants are now expanded to cover workforce training programs, including programs for nursing assistants and mechanics. Parent PLUS borrowing is also now capped at $20,000 per year and $65,000 total per student.

Watch Alonna Johnson's video report below:

FAFSA is open with big changes: family farms excluded, Pell Grants expanded to job training programs

Sarah Kresl, the senior financial aid advisor team lead at Herzing University, said the changes may mean students get more financial aid than they expect.

"I won't qualify for anything, so I just won't fill it out, and I think that's definitely not true. There are definitely are different opportunities. They've expanded those grant funds, student loans, depending on the school you're attending," Kresl said.

Alonna Johnson

The official last day to complete the FAFSA is June 30, 2028, but waiting until the deadline is not advisable. Kresl told me the money will most likely be gone long before then.

Free FAFSA help is available through College Goal Wisconsin, which has events across the state, including one on Oct. 13 at Veritas High School. The organization also offers free virtual events throughout the month.

Milwaukee Public Schools has 25 college and career centers at high schools in the district that offer FAFSA guidance.

All-In Milwaukee is a scholarship program designed to help low-income students afford college.

Irving Ibarra with the program said it is important to look at the details and make sure you are not missing money left on the table.

Alonna Johnson

"So you may fill out the FAFSA and find out you don't qualify for the federal Pell Grant, for example, but that college will still be able to use that number, that student aid index, to determine how much need you have for that college. They can then package you privately from the funds that that university has to help you support your dream of attending that university," Ibarra said.

All-In Milwaukee is currently recruiting for its next class. Students must be nominated by their high school college counselor to be considered. Ibarra said to reach out to your counselor to know more.

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