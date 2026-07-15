MILWAUKEE — To those who knew him along Atkinson Avenue, 70-year-old William Spears was simply "Wink."

Spears was killed Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street near 12th and West Atkinson Avenue, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 9:25 p.m. The driver remained at the scene and was taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Wink's family. Wink and family.

Spears was well known in the neighborhood, where friends and family said he often chose to live on the streets despite having a family who welcomed him home.

Watch: Family, neighbors remember 70-year-old Milwaukee man killed crossing street

'Everyone loved him': Family, neighbors remember 70-year-old Milwaukee man killed crossing street

"Icon of the neighborhood," said Willie Brown, who lived on Atkinson Avenue and had known Spears for about 40 years. "All Wink wanted to do was be outside and live his life."

TMJ4 News Wink and Willie Brown.

David Thompson, known as Shawn, described Spears as an uncle, brother, father figure and best friend.

"His lifestyle didn't determine who he was. Everyone loved him," Thompson said.

Thompson said he last saw Spears the day before the crash and that Spears had been hit by a vehicle about two weeks earlier but was OK.

"Empty, empty, empty," Thompson said. "Atkinson is not Atkinson anymore."

Spears' family shared photos of him and the following statement:

"He was a present father, grandfather, and brother who loved his family deeply, and they loved him just as much. Many people assumed he didn't have family because he lived on the streets, but that couldn't have been further from the truth. He had a family who cared for him, welcomed him into their home, and always wanted him with them. Even then, he often chose to return to the streets.







No matter where he was, he never forgot his grandchildren. He would always come back with plenty of snacks for them and made sure they knew they were loved. He touched the lives of so many people on the streets through his kindness, generosity, and presence.







He wasn't just another person without a home he was someone who mattered. He was a legend to many, and his memory will live on forever. Rest peacefully, Winky. You will always be remembered."





Brown urged drivers to slow down.

"Slow down. Slow down now," Brown said. "It's getting really bad. These cars are killing people."

Spears' death came two days after 48-year-old May Daiber and 49-year-old Amy Austin were struck and killed by a speeding SUV near Vienna and Teutonia avenues. Police said the driver fled.

"Two females that just lost their lives — it's tragic," Brown said. "Slow down. It's tragic."

"To lose someone like that over something so tragic is heartbreaking."

David Thompson Wink and David Thompson.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

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