Estabrook Beer Garden grand opening draws crowds despite chilly spring temperatures

Milwaukee's Estabrook Beer Garden kicked off its season with a grand opening Thursday, drawing large crowds to Estabrook Park despite cold temperatures and the threat of scattered showers.

READ ALSO | Beer Garden season is here!

The event, which featured what organizers call "Maifest," is scheduled to run all weekend long. Temperatures hovered around 42 degrees in Milwaukee Thursday evening, with inland areas under a frost advisory overnight.

The cold did little to deter attendees. Crowds turned out in force for the free beer and festive atmosphere, filling the outdoor venue with energy that belied the near-freezing conditions.

Watch: How long can Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky hold a stein of root beer?

Southeast Wisconsin weather: A few more showers

Storm Team 4's Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky, who reported live from the beer garden Thursday evening, said the turnout exceeded expectations.

"I couldn't be more wrong," Niznansky. "There are just tons of people who have showed up tonight for the free beer, of course, but for good atmosphere as well. It is just a beautiful evening here at Estabrook Park."

Niznansky even took on a challenge from staff behind the counter — holding a full stein of root beer through an entire weathercast. He made it nearly 3 minutes, falling short of the venue's 8-minute record but earning praise from his colleagues back in the studio.

The beer garden is expected to remain open through the weekend, with drier and warmer conditions forecast by Saturday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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