MILWAUKEE — Erik Mendoza, now 18, will be sentenced Friday afternoon for the death of 5-year-old Prince McCree.
WATCH: Erik Mendoza to be sentenced Friday in death of 5-year-old Prince McCree
Prosecutors say Mendoza was 15 years old when he and David Pietura strangled and beat the boy and left him in a dumpster.
After more than 2 years of legal delays, Mendoza took a plea deal in February, pleading guilty to 5 charges.
One of those charges — first-degree intentional homicide — carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Pietura was previously sentenced to life in prison.
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