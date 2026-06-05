MILWAUKEE — Erik Mendoza, now 18, will be sentenced Friday afternoon for the death of 5-year-old Prince McCree.

WATCH: Erik Mendoza to be sentenced Friday in death of 5-year-old Prince McCree

Erik Mendoza to be sentenced Friday in death of 5-year-old Prince McCree

Prosecutors say Mendoza was 15 years old when he and David Pietura strangled and beat the boy and left him in a dumpster.

After more than 2 years of legal delays, Mendoza took a plea deal in February, pleading guilty to 5 charges.

One of those charges — first-degree intentional homicide — carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Pietura was previously sentenced to life in prison.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip