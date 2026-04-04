MILWAUKEE — Early voting for the spring election in Milwaukee ends on Sunday, and the statewide race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court is top of mind for many voters.

Cars lined up one after another from the moment polls opened as people took advantage of early voting.

Watch: Voters in Milwaukee made their way to the polls during the final days of early voting ahead of Election Day on April 7.

Early voting winds down in Milwaukee as Wisconsin Supreme Court race looms

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, as of Friday, more than 46,000 ballots had already been cast in Milwaukee County in this election.

At three different early voting sites, voters consistently brought up the headline race.

"The Wisconsin Supreme Court is a very important race," Raye Clemente said.

TMJ4 RAYE CLEMENTE/ MILWAUKEE VOTER



Clemente has called Milwaukee home for a few years and said putting down roots means showing up at the polls. For her, one issue stood above the rest: Reproductive rights.

"And that is so important to me that I'm here on a blustery Saturday afternoon getting my vote on," Clemente said.

"I love Milwaukee and I plan on staying here if I'm lucky," Clemente said.

Other voters said their decision came down to a range of issues but shared a common belief about the importance of casting a ballot.

"If you want to complain about the government then you better be voting for it because if you don’t vote then you already made your choice and you’ll just have to deal with whatever you get," Koegler said.

TMJ4 SCOTT KOEGLER/ MILWAUKEE VOTER



Koegler said he makes a point to vote in every election, big or small, and does his homework beforehand.

"I take a look at My Vote Wisconsin to see who’s on the ballot and who I'm going to vote for," Koegler said.

Early voting continues through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., whether voters are dropping off a ballot or voting in person.

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