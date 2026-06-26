Surveillance video shows a crash that sent an e-bike rider to the hospital in West Allis.

The collision between a truck and an e-bike was captured on surveillance footage from a nearby business. The video shows the cyclist moving up 76th Street before colliding with a brown truck at the intersection of 76th Street and Beloit Road.

Neighbors said they saw an ambulance arrive and take the cyclist away.

Watch: E-bike rider taken to hospital after crash with truck in West Allis; surveillance video shows collision

New video shows bike slam into truck

When TMJ4 News arrived at the scene, the e-bike was still in the middle of the intersection, along with the car. Police redirected traffic as they conducted their investigation.

The West Allis Police Department has not yet responded to a request for information about the cyclist's injuries.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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