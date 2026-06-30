FRANKLIN, Wis. — D’Vine Coffee & Wine is serving up a new summer menu in Franklin, featuring specialty drinks and an expanding food lineup.

WATCH: D'Vine Coffee & Wine serves up summer menu for Franklin community

TMJ Pour at D'Vine Coffee & Wine

The shop, located across the street from the Rock Sports Complex, was formerly known as The Blend before becoming D’Vine Coffee & Wine in the fall. The coffee and wine sides of the business operate as two separate entities sharing the same space.

Manager Tami Johns said the summer menu highlights coconut-based offerings, including the popular aloha latte.

"The aloha — one of the most popular drinks we have. A lot of coconut offerings this summer," Johns said.

Another standout on the menu is the campfire cold brew, topped with toasted marshmallow and chocolate.

"Campfire cold brew is what you're referring to with the toasted marshmallow, also a

popular drink," Johns said.

Beyond specialty drinks, the shop offers hot and iced coffees, chais, hot and cold teas, baked goods, and breakfast sandwiches. Johns said the shop is also expanding its lunch offerings.

"We're now expanding to our lunch menu with different sandwiches that are available for grab and go," Johns said.

Johns said the location draws a wide range of customers, from office workers and medical complex employees to families attending tournaments at the nearby sports complex.

"We get a lot of traffic from the offices, medical complex, sports complex, tournaments, different ages of kids with the tournaments to our regular customers," Johns said.

D’Vine Coffee & Wine opens at 7 a.m.

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