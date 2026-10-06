Drivers say road depression at National Avenue and Layton Boulevard is causing flat tires, car damage

MILWAUKEE — A road depression at the intersection of National Avenue and Layton Boulevard on Milwaukee's near south side has damaged multiple vehicles, leaving at least one family facing costly repairs.

Angelica Garcia, who runs the Carnitas Garcia food truck on National Avenue, was driving with her daughter Kayley Garcia in Kayley's car Sunday afternoon when they struck the hole.

"It was a very strong hit where we felt it. We even got scared," Angelica Garcia said originally in Spanish.

TMJ4 Angelica Garcia

Kayley Garcia said the impact left her with a flat tire and other damage.

"My tire [was] just flat, it's gone and the cover of my rim it completely went flying," Kayley Garcia said.

Watch the video report below:

Drivers say road depression at National Avenue and Layton Boulevard is causing flat tires

When the Garcias pulled over, they found they were not alone.

"When we pulled to the side, someone was already there parked because their tire was popped," Kayley Garcia said.

TMJ4 Kayley Garcia, her car was damaged by the road hole

The family worked hard to buy Kayley's car.

"It's my daughter's car that with many sacrifices we bought for her to go to university," Angelica Garcia said originally in Spanish.

"It's gonna cost me a lot of money [to repair]. Tires aren't cheap nowadays. I've got to get these two tires fixed, get new rims. A sound started coming through my car, like it messed up my motor," Kayley Garcia said.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works said the hole is not a pothole. DPW said underground utility work was previously done at the intersection and the road replaced above it has since sunk, creating the depression. DPW said they will have the contractor come back to fix it.

Both Angelica Garcia and Kayley Garcia said Milwaukee's streets need to be in better condition overall.

"We pay taxes, everyone pays taxes. I don't know what is happening that they are not fixing the streets," Angelica Garcia said originally in Spanish.

"We need our streets fixed badly and I just feel like they are not focusing on the right things right now. They're focusing on the wrong stuff like this costs money this is everyday," Kayley Garcia said.

Drivers can file claims with the city for vehicle damage.

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