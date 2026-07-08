MILWAUKEE — A 48-year-old driver was killed after crashing into a tree on Milwaukee's southwest side Tuesday night.

WATCH: What we know in the deadly crash investigation

Driver killed after crashing into tree on Milwaukee's southwest side

The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:44 p.m. near South 68th Street and West Oklahoma Avenue, killing the driver, who was the only person inside, according to Milwaukee police.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. However, police said speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

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