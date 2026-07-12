Dozens displaced, five rescued following Milwaukee apartment fire

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of W Highland Avenue on early Sunday morning after receiving reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, MFD crews found a large three-story apartment building with fire showing on the second floor, as well as five people hanging out of the windows, who were rescued.

The fire spread to the third floor of the building.

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A 2nd-alarm was called due to the size of the building and the number of people at the site of the fire.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, there were working smoke detectors in the building, which alerted the occupants and helped get them out of the building.

There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters. However, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department, there were multiple fights between citizens.

The Milwaukee County Transit System was called to hold up to 50 displaced people. The Milwaukee Police Department, along with We Energies and the Red Cross, were at the site.

The fire was under control at around 1:15 a.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Department is currently investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

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