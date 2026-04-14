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Downed tree damages cars, causes crash in Milwaukee

Downed tree damages cars, causes crash in Milwaukee
Downed tree damages cars, causes crash in Milwaukee
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A tree that came down during this morning's high winds damaged several cars in Milwaukee this morning and caused a driver to crash.

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High winds topple tree in Milwaukee

It happened at the intersection of 20th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

Video and pictures from our TMJ4 crew at the scene show the large tree down on top of multiple vehicles parked on the side of the road.

tree down 1.jpeg
High winds topple tree in Milwaukee
tree down 4.jpeg
High winds topple tree in Milwaukee

Our photojournalist at the scene also captured the moment a driver ran into the downed tree.

WATCH: Downed tree damages cars, causes crash in Milwaukee

Downed tree damages cars, causes crash in Milwaukee

Officials are urging drivers to be cautious as they get out on the roads today.

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Meet your Northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
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Meet your Southern Milwaukee County reporter: Makaylah Chavez