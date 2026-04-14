A tree that came down during this morning's high winds damaged several cars in Milwaukee this morning and caused a driver to crash.

TMJ4 High winds topple tree in Milwaukee

It happened at the intersection of 20th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

Video and pictures from our TMJ4 crew at the scene show the large tree down on top of multiple vehicles parked on the side of the road.

TMJ4 High winds topple tree in Milwaukee

TMJ4 High winds topple tree in Milwaukee

Our photojournalist at the scene also captured the moment a driver ran into the downed tree.

WATCH: Downed tree damages cars, causes crash in Milwaukee

Downed tree damages cars, causes crash in Milwaukee

Officials are urging drivers to be cautious as they get out on the roads today.

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