A tree that came down during this morning's high winds damaged several cars in Milwaukee this morning and caused a driver to crash.
It happened at the intersection of 20th Street and Greenfield Avenue.
Video and pictures from our TMJ4 crew at the scene show the large tree down on top of multiple vehicles parked on the side of the road.
Our photojournalist at the scene also captured the moment a driver ran into the downed tree.
WATCH: Downed tree damages cars, causes crash in Milwaukee
Officials are urging drivers to be cautious as they get out on the roads today.
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