Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured on Milwaukee's northwest side

MILWAUKEE — One person was killed and another was injured in a double shooting early Saturday morning on Milwaukee's northwest side.
Milwaukee police responded to the 9300 block of West Appleton Avenue around 2:52 a.m. A 53-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, a 38-year-old, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds.
Police say the incident may have been robbery-related, but the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.