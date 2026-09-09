The Scripps Howard Fund is holding a matching blitz Wednesday for National Literacy Month, matching the first $200,000 donated to the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

The campaign has been donating books to local communities since 2016, with the goal of putting 10 books per year in the hands of students at Title I schools. Since it started, the campaign has distributed more than 1.5 million books, and organizers say every penny donated stays local.

See the full story from Alonna Johnson in the video below

"Donating a book can truly change someone's world": Campaign brings books home for local students

Courtney Calhoun, the Books for Kids coordinator at Next Door, a Milwaukee nonprofit providing early childhood education and services to the community, said the impact of donated books goes far beyond the classroom.

Alonna Johnson

"Books for kids has been around for 35 years and we've given out over 2 million books and that just speaks value that these books aren't just sitting on the shelf. They're actually going out to the community. It means a lot that we're able to give these books out for free for people to build home libraries so that children are able to have access to books at home," Calhoun said.

Next Door has been a previous recipient of the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. Books are distributed during a free Scholastic Book Fair happening later this year.

WATCH: THE IMPACT YOUR DONATION FOR THE "IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK" CAMPAIGN CAN HAVE ON CHILDREN IN OUR AREA

"Donating a book can truly change someone's world": Campaign brings books home for local students

Calhoun, who serves as the librarian at Next Door, works with children under 5 years old and said watching them discover a love of reading is deeply meaningful.

"All of our students are under 5 years old so to have children so small have joy and a love of reading just really touches me sometimes," Calhoun said.

She said even the smallest contributions can have a lasting effect.

"And it's very important to just be able to give that something as small as donating a book can truly change someone's world," Calhoun said.

You can donate by visting the "If You Give a Child a Book..." page.

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