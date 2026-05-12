The Divine Savior Holy Angels girls' soccer team has all the ingredients of a state contender this season. The Dashers have proven they are one of the best teams in Wisconsin.

Steve Lawrence has been coaching soccer for 20 years. This is his first year as the Dashers' head coach.

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The Dashers boast a high-powered offense, scoring 45 goals in their first 10 games.

Defensive midfielder Brailey Baxter said the team leans on each other when the pressure builds.

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"No, I mean I know that, like obviously being ranked pretty high we have some big target on our back, and obviously that can put a lot of pressure, but I think kind of just reminding myself that I have these girls in my team to have my back and if we have each other's back, then we can do anything we try to work together."

Watch: Divine Savior Holy Angels girls soccer team is one of Wisconsin's top state title contenders this season

Divine Savior Holy Angels girls soccer team is one of Wisconsin's top state title contenders

Tied for first place in the conference, the Dashers have shown they can find different ways to win games.

Center midfielder Graces Hodges said the team's composure has been a key factor.

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"I think our composure is pretty good and our ability to come back after being down a few of our games before we've been down 10-30, but it doesn't matter, we still work our way back."

The team shares a close bond and is chasing its first state title since 2021.

Offensive midfielder Avery Roethe said winning a championship is the goal, but playing for each other drives the team.

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"Obviously, you wanna win a state champion, I think that's like the main goal, but also playing for each other is one of the main things that I play for, I'd say, and I mean everybody has their own thing they play for, but playing for each other for the most part."

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