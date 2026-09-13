Diesel prices top $6 a gallon at some Southeast Wisconsin stations, drivers feel the strain

MILWAUKEE — Diesel prices are up across Southeast Wisconsin, with some stations charging more than $6 a gallon. According to AAA, the average price of diesel this time last year was $3.47. It now sits at $5.93.

Chris Bresser drives diesel trucks for work, hauling equipment across long distances.

"I drive one every day, and I drive a lot of miles," Bresser said.

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Diesel prices top $6 a gallon at some Southeast Wisconsin stations

He has felt the rising costs.

"A guy doesn't want to stop, but you've gotta. The credit card has taken a beating like crazy and now, it's like it was bunch of years ago when there was a $175 limit, but when you have a truck like this, you can't even fill it for 175 bucks now," Bresser said.

TMJ4 Chris Bresser, drives a diesel truck

Norman Harlan is a semi-truck driver whose company covers his fuel costs, but he said he has seen the impact on independent owner-operators.

"I see why most drivers are parking their trucks because of that. That's just too expensive to be driving these trucks on the highway." Harlan said.

TMJ4 Norman Harlan, semi-truck driver

Harlan said the cost of filling a semi's tank can add up quickly. At the Love's Travel Stop in Sheboygan, diesel was $6.44 per gallon on Saturday when paid for with a credit card.

"I saw a guy at a Love's — the price came up to $900 dollars. He ain't making no money," Harlan said.

Both men said they believe the Iran War is contributing to the high prices. According to the online savings platform GasBuddy, diesel prices have climbed sharply in recent months as geopolitical tensions continue to drive volatility in global energy markets.

Higher diesel prices can also affect consumers more broadly through rising supply chain costs.

"End the war out there in Iran — maybe that would help," Harlan said.

Bresser agreed.

"Didn't need the war for sure. I mean, that would have been a good starter," Bresser said.

Bresser said he does not expect relief at the pump to come quickly.

"It's not going away anytime soon," Bresser said.

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