Delta Flight 2309 makes emergency diversion, lands safely at Milwaukee Mitchell Airport; nobody injured

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport says a Delta Air Lines flight that made an emergency diversion to the airport on Sunday landed safely.

A media representative with Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport confirmed to TMJ4 News that nobody was injured during the emergency landing of Delta Flight 2309 on April 26 and that all passengers on board deplaned normally.

The flight departed from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and was en route to Orlando International Airport.

According to a release from Delta Air Lines that was shared to TMJ4 News by NBC, the flight crew diverted the flight out of an abundance of caution after a "smoky odor" was detected in the cabin.

Delta's release adds that the cause of the smoky odor is currently under investigation.

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