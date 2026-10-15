MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A man died in a house fire Thursday afternoon on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

The fire occurred at a home in the 7100 block of West Cody Street in the Menomonee River Hills East neighborhood.

Deadly house fire under investigation in Milwaukee

Deadly house fire under investigation in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Fire Department said the call came in around 1:13 p.m. One person was removed from the home and later died.

A family member confirmed to TMJ4 News that the person who died was a man. Authorities have not publicly released his identity.

Fire officials said the blaze was contained to the home and did not damage neighboring properties. The home sustained moderate damage and is now uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials would not say whether reported conditions inside the home may have contributed to the fire.

Milwaukee police were also at the scene Thursday afternoon. TMJ4 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information about its involvement.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



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