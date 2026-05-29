Danceworks Performance MKE to present Terra Papagalli, a performance of colonial Brazlian Baroque music

MILWAUKEE — Danceworks Performance MKE (DPMKE) is teaming up with Early Music Now and Aperi Animam, under the music direction of Brazilian conductor Sergio Dias, to present Terra Papagalli—a full-length, world premiere performance resurrecting rarely heard and, in many cases, never-before-performed Baroque music from colonial Brazil.

According to organizers, Terra Papagalli—meaning “Land of the Macaws”—will showcase a vibrant, rediscovered soundscape with audiences where history and imagination take flight.

World premiere performance resurrects rarely-heard music from colonial Brazil

Inspired by a 17th-century map that once referred to Brazil by the name Terra Papagalli, the performance weaves together music, voice and contemporary dance.

At the heart of this project is music that has, until now, remained unheard by many.

Drawing from manuscripts uncovered in archives across Brazil, Portugal and Italy, Dias has reconstructed a wide range of Brazilian colonial-era repertoire.

“Some of these works were never played—ever,” Dias explained. “The audience will hear a new repertoire, even though it was composed centuries ago.”

World premiere performance resurrects rarely-heard music from colonial Brazil

Terra Papagalli will be performed on Friday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 30 at 5:00 p.m. at the Zelazo Center's Helen Bader Concert Hall at 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd.

To find tickets and more information about Terra Papagalli, you can click here.

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