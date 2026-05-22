GREENFIELD — As carnival rides sat quiet and crews unloaded supplies Friday morning, organizers at the Dan Jansen Family Fest said the calm before the crowds is one of the biggest parts of the job.

The annual festival returns to Konkel Park in Greenfield this Memorial Day weekend with carnival rides, live music, food vendors and family entertainment scheduled through Monday.

Watch: A look at what you can expect at the Dan Jansen Family Fest which runs from May 22-25 at Konkel Park in Greenfield.

Dan Jansen Family Fest prepares for busy Memorial Day weekend in Greenfield

Julie Rome, President of the Dan Jansen Family Fest, said preparation for the event is nearly year-round.

“We start planning for next year in June,” Rome said.

KRIS 6 Julie Rome/ President of Dan Jansen Family Fest

Crews spent the week transforming the park ahead of opening night.

“The rides arrived on Monday. The tent and everything else came Wednesday and we set everything up yesterday,” Rome said.

While visitors typically see packed crowds, flashing lights and live music, Rome said many people never see the amount of work it takes to prepare the festival grounds beforehand.

“Seeing the before of it is a lot of work, you’re tired,” Rome said. “During the event, we love to see people having fun.”

The festival, now in its 31st year, runs May 22-25 at Konkel Park, 5151 W. Layton Ave.

Organizers say proceeds from the festival help support projects for the Greenfield Parks Department.

This year’s festival includes live entertainment throughout the weekend, including performances by Almighty Vinyl, Cherry Pie and Bella Cain. Sunday night will also feature a free showing of “Zootopia 2” on the softball field.

Rome said Sunday is traditionally the festival’s busiest night because many people are off work the following day.

“Sunday night is our biggest night considering nobody has to go to work on Monday,” Rome said.

Organizers are also reminding visitors of several policies before heading to the festival. Rome said carnival rides are cash only, though some vendors will accept cards.

Festival organizers also implemented a chaperone policy beginning at 7 p.m. each day. Guests 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian age 21 or older to enter.

“The no backpack thing started a couple years ago,” Rome said. “This year we are implementing for the safety of everybody that starting at 7 p.m. to enter the grounds, you do need an adult over 21 to get you in.”

Festival hours run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Monday.

Carnival rides are scheduled to close at 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

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