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Cudahy elementary students evacuated school Thursday morning, reason is unclear

Students from JE Jones Elementary School in Cudahy participated in a safety evacuation on Thursday morning, according to a letter parents received from the School District of Cudahy.
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TMJ4
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CUDAHY — Students and staff at JE Jones Elementary School in Cudahy were evacuated on Thursday morning due to a safety concern on the school campus, the School District of Cudahy said in a statement.

The Cudahy Police Department was seen by TMJ4 News on site this morning, and according to the school district, they are actively investigating.

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Students were seen leaving a church and getting onto Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) buses.

The reason is still unclear at this time.

TMJ4 News is working on getting more information.

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