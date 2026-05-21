Cudahy elementary students evacuated school Thursday morning, reason is unclear

CUDAHY — Students and staff at JE Jones Elementary School in Cudahy were evacuated on Thursday morning due to a safety concern on the school campus, the School District of Cudahy said in a statement.

The Cudahy Police Department was seen by TMJ4 News on site this morning, and according to the school district, they are actively investigating.

TMJ4

Students were seen leaving a church and getting onto Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) buses.

The reason is still unclear at this time.

TMJ4 News is working on getting more information.

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