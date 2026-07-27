Crash closes all lanes on I-41 north at Drexel Avenue near Oak Creek

All northbound lanes on I-41 at Drexel Avenue near Oak Creek are closed following a crash.

The crash happened around 4:25 a.m. Monday when a sheriff's deputy's vehicle that was on the scene of a separate accident was struck, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

It's unclear whether any injuries were reported in the crash. Closures are expected to last more than two hours.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department for more information but has not heard back yet.

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