Buc-ee's begins construction on first Wisconsin travel center in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Construction activity will soon begin on Buc-ee's Travel Center's first Wisconsin location.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Plans for Buc-ee’s travel center passed unanimously by Oak Creek Plan Commission

In mid-July, Oak Creek residents may notice construction equipment at the southwest corner of Interstate 94 and West Elm Road as crews begin groundwork for the future Buc-ee's Travel Center. Initial work includes site grading and preparation for utility installation.

"The city appreciates the time of all its partners, state and local reviewing agencies, for their commitment to a project of such regional impact," said Andrew J. Vickers, city administrator. "We anticipate minor earthwork commencing as early as the week of July 13. In August, city staff expect an active construction site through building completion."

The official opening is scheduled for 2028 based on the current project timeline.

The approximately 73,370-square-foot convenience store and fueling plaza will sit on a 29-acre site and feature 120 gas pumps, along with Buc-ee's signature combination of fresh food, extensive shopping and nationally recognized clean restrooms.

The development is expected to create approximately 175 full-time jobs, providing a significant economic boost for the community.

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