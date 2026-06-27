Milwaukee's Summerfest is in full swing, bringing high energy to the lakefront — along with heavy traffic and packed parking lots. Concert goers are finding creative ways to get to the festival while avoiding the worst of the congestion.

For many attendees, the excitement of the event makes the commute worth it.

"Super stoked. I dragged my boyfriend to come here because I had so many headliners and different artists that I really wanted to see," Madison Theodore said. "Crazy that I got him to come to a concert instead of a Brewer game tonight, so that was big win."

Theodore and her boyfriend opted for a Lime scooter to reach the festival, skipping the gridlock that backed up downtown.

"Because the congestion coming into this downtown area, especially in the Third Ward with Summerfest, it's insufferable. It's really, really congested, and we got in, in probably a quarter of the time it would have taken to drive and park," Theodore said.

The traffic wasn't limited to surface streets. Concert goer Cailin Kinas said the backup stretched far beyond the city.

Watch: Concert goers navigate big crowds, traffic and parking during Summerfest

Concert goers navigate big crowds, traffic, parking during Summerfest

"It's been pretty bad all the way up to Oak Creek area," Kinas said, adding the drive took about 45 minutes.

Some attendees skipped the car altogether. Alijah Jackson said he took a bus to get to the grounds and had a straightforward piece of advice for anyone still considering driving.

"Between me and you, don't even bring your car down here because it's too expensive, you might as well take the park and rides, the Freeway Flyers, the buses," Jackson said.

Adding to the congestion, the Milwaukee Brewers are hosting the Chicago Cubs this week, drawing additional crowds to the area.

For out-of-state visitors, the traffic — while frustrating — still pales in comparison to what they're used to back home.

"You're lucky! The distance it takes to go fifteen minutes here would take like an hour in Chicago," Zena Abdelhamid said.

Once inside the gates, the mood shifts quickly. Jacob Dilley summed up the feeling shared by many in attendance.

"Look at us! We're feeling this vibe right now. We're here to have a good time. Great food, great drinks, great music. We're just here for a blast," Dilley said.

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