A 43-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after he was beaten up outside a South Side pizzeria Wednesday night. Community members hope surveillance video will help police identify the person responsible.

The attack happened around 9:40 p.m. outside Beto's Pizza. Surveillance video shows a man enter the restaurant and speak with someone at the counter before going back outside and walking up and down the sidewalk, looking through the windows.

Watch: Community stands up for victim attacked outside South Side pizzeria as police search for suspect

Community stands up for victim attacked outside South Side pizzeria as police search for suspect

As the victim — known to the community as Larry — walked out of the pizzeria, the man ran toward him, knocked him down, threw punches and kicked him before walking away.

The owner of Beto's Pizza says Larry is beloved by everyone at the restaurant, which is why they are sharing the surveillance video.

Noemi Vargas, a friend of Larry's, said she knows him as someone who used to sell popsicles on the street.

"He was a really sweet man, so to see that this happened is really crazy because it's really not like Larry. He stays out of drama," Vargas said.

"He would be right there with the bell and be like, 'Popsicle, come get it.' We would grab some. There's times he'd be like, 'You know what? Grab a lot for your family. It's on me,'" Vargas said. "That's what I want people to know about Larry: that he's sweet, and if you ever need anything, he's the person to go to."

Pastor Marty Calderon, who does violence prevention work with Team Unified Promise Keepers, says he has known Larry for decades.

"Larry, you know, he's a gentle soul. You know, he really is," Calderon said. "I feel there needs to be justice for Larry because Larry didn't do anything to receive what he received last night."

Calderon reached out to TMJ4 to raise awareness as Milwaukee police search for the unknown man involved in the assault.

"I'm hoping 100% that people recognize who this individual is because of what he did. Because it was brutal," said Calderon.

Milwaukee police are searching for the unknown suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police or Crime Stoppers.

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