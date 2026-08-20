Oak Creek has no shortage of community gathering spots — and residents say two of them stand out.

Market Place Shopping Village, located southeast of Drexel Town Square and about 5 minutes from the lakeshore, is full of shops and services. Residents describe it as having a village vibe.

WATCH: Oak Creek residents on what make their city truly special

COMMUNITY AND VIBRANCY: Oak Creek residents on what make their city truly special

Meghan, a lifelong Oak Creek resident who works at Avenue Coffeehouse, is one of those residents. She lived in Kenosha for a period of time while attending college but returned to Oak Creek to be back in the community she loves.

Alonna Johnson Screenshot

"I think what makes Oak Creek so great is the level of community we have here and the vibrancy that is being brought by that community," Meghan said. "For example, when we do the Drexel town farmers markets, they bring a lot of color and community just by creating this relationship with everyone every single day."

Drexel Town Square is another hub for residents. Farmers markets are held every Saturday, with additional events scheduled throughout the summer and the rest of the year. Residents describe it as a great one-stop shop for everyone's wants and needs.

Near the Oak Creek Beer Garden, Josh and his dog Bolt are regulars in the area. He recommends the nearby nature preserve to other dog owners and says the area offers a variety of music opportunities and free events that make living there worthwhile.

Alonna Johnson

"But we just love this area, Drexel Square, because there's a nature preserve back there," Josh said. "There's the square here, so, and he's a little bit crazy as you can see, so he loves the area to just be able to kind of run around, walk around, and, and burn off energy, so it's perfect for us."

He encourages anyone interested to come out and experience it.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip