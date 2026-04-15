Crews are cleaning up in Milwaukee after Tuesday's severe storms.

TMJ4's Alonna Johnson was near 97th and Hampton Avenue on Wednesday morning as towing companies worked to clear stranded vehicles from the roadway.

WATCH: Cleanup underway in Milwaukee after severe storms

Cleanup continues after severe storms

At least five vehicles became stuck in the floodwaters in that area last night. The drivers and passengers were able to get out safely.

Some flooding and standing water could still be seen in that area on Wednesday morning.

The storms knocked out power for 24,500 customers across the area.

Authorities say if you see a downed power line or a downed tree, it's best to stay away. They advise residents to stay aware and avoid driving through flooded roadways.

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