MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich's Home Plate Charity Concert takes place tonight at Landmark Live downtown, raising money for local charities.

Collin Yelich said the event is designed to be more than just a concert.

"It's a little bit more of an experience, right? Come out, come to a pre and post party here at the Trade Hotel, also a live entertainment with a concert, right? So a little bit more relaxed, a little bit more interactive, and just a fun night and a fun experience for people to have in Milwaukee."

WATCH: Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich's charity concert will bring live music and Brewers stars to downtown Milwaukee

Christian Yelich charity concert brings live music and Brewers stars to downtown Milwaukee

Collin Yelich said members of the Milwaukee Brewers roster are also expected to attend.

Kidd O'Shea

"A lot of the team shows up for this as well, so it's a chance for people to see live music but also see the team. I think almost all of them came last year for a fun night and it's great to see the Milwaukee Brewers come out and also support charities and the Milwaukee community as well."

Tickets are still available for tonight's concert, which features country star Jake Owen and Isaac Slade of The Fray, plus comedian Charlie Barnes. You can buy tickets by clicking here.

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