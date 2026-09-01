Catholic Memorial ready to test itself against No.1 Arrowhead in marquee matchup

Catholic Memorial's football team faces its biggest test of the season Thursday night when top-ranked Arrowhead comes to town.

For the Crusaders, the game is more than just a matchup — it's a chance to prove they belong in the same conversation as the best teams in the state.

Head Coach Bill Young, now in his 49th season leading the program, knows the stakes are high.

"A scary game, you know, we're gonna go on a four-game gauntlet — Arrowhead, Muskego, Marquette, and then Sussex Hamilton," Young said. "So what we have to do to stay in this game, you know, convert on first and thirds, can't give up explosives, play great defense. Kicking game has got to be really big in this game."

If Catholic Memorial is going to slow down Arrowhead, the defense knows where it starts — stopping the run.

"The thing that I'm looking most forward to is our defense completely stopping the run," senior linebacker and running back Nevareon Flowers said. "I want our defense, and mainly our seven in a box, to completely shut the run game down to force Arrowhead to throw the ball. I have big trust in our secondary and I feel like they will hold up to their standards."

Wisconsin commit Isaac Miller says the Crusaders have plenty to prove.

"Prove that they were a better all-around team," Miller said. "We got better skills, better big men, better technique, better skills, and just better teamwork."

Fellow Wisconsin commit and senior safety and wide receiver Dustin Rouch says the competition brings out another level in the team.

"I think it does," Rouch said. "I mean, we've all been really looking forward to it. I mean, the last two games we played are the best competition we can play and we'll definitely step into something new — we want to show everybody what Catholic Memorial is."

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