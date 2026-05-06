Carmen High School teacher returns to alma mater to inspire the next generation

MILWAUKEE — In Deshaun Walker’s classroom, history isn’t just something you read about, it’s something you question and connect to today.

Now in his third year of teaching, Walker is back where it all started: Carmen High School, the same school he graduated from.

"The reason why I came back… I wanted to serve the community that supported me," he said.

For him, the job is all about the students.

Watch: Carmen High School's Mr. Walker is an inspiring local teacher:

Highlighting Mr. Walker, an exceptional local teacher

"I love teaching… we’re not in it for the money. We’re in it for the community, building futures, being a small part of someone’s journey," Walker said.

From the moment class starts, he’s locked in, turning complex topics into conversations.

"I try to relate it to what’s going on today… so they understand why we’re here," he said.

Whether it’s connecting with the past or discussing current events, Walker uses his energy to engage students and challenge them to think deeper.

Lupita, one of Walker’s students, said that enthusiasm makes a difference.

"It helps me stay motivated… seeing him with so much enthusiasm makes me excited to learn," she said.

Luis Cervantez, another student, said Walker has helped him stay on track both in school and in life.

"He pushes me to my full capability… not just academically, but in my well-being too," Cervantez said.

Walker said his mission extends beyond grades.

"I want to make sure they have the tools to navigate life… and achieve whatever they want," he said.

As each student moves on from his class, Walker hopes they leave ready to chart their own path.

"I know we live in a country that can be oppressive and take away rights from a lot of different people. We’ve seen it historically, we’re seeing it now. I want to make sure they have the tools to learn how to navigate that," Walker said.

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