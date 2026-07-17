One dead, one hurt in West Lancaster Avenue shooting that caused rollover crash in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting on the 4000 block of West Lancaster Avenue that left one person dead and another injured after a vehicle struck multiple parked cars Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at approximately 3:17 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2026.

The driver, a 48-year-old, was shot while operating the vehicle, causing it to lose control and strike multiple unoccupied parked vehicles. The driver sustained fatal gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watch: Car crash on West Lancaster Avenue draws police, medical examiner after reports of gunshots

One person injured in crash

A passenger, a 44-year-old, was not struck by gunfire but was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The vehicle came to rest overturned on its top on West Lancaster Avenue, blocking a large portion of the roadway. The car sustained significant damage, including a dislodged exhaust pipe.

Police established a perimeter around the scene. Officers were observed canvassing the area, appearing to search for shell casings or other evidence. The medical examiner was also called to the scene.

Neighbors near the scene said they heard six to eight shots — or sounds resembling gunshots — around the time of the incident.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument. Unknown suspects are still being sought.

West Lancaster Avenue was blocked in the area between 38th and 42nd streets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-8477 or through the P3 Tips App.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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