Can Black artists make it in Milwaukee? New Black Arts MKE director wants to open doors for next generation

MILWAUKEE — Can you make it as an actor without leaving Milwaukee?

It's a question many aspiring performers face as they look toward larger entertainment markets like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

But for Dimonte Henning, the incoming artistic director of Black Arts MKE, the answer is a confident yes.

Henning started performing professionally in Milwaukee as a teenager. Now, after years of working as an actor, director, producer and theater educator, he's stepping into a leadership position he once dreamed of holding.

tmj4 Dimonte Henning, the incoming artistic director of Black Arts MKE

His goal isn't simply to produce more shows. He wants to help create an arts community where talented performers can develop their skills, find meaningful opportunities and build careers without feeling they have to leave home.

For 11-year-old Milwaukee actor Amari DeBerry, that vision is personal.

The two performers represent different generations of Milwaukee talent — one who has spent years building his career and another whose journey is just beginning.

At 11, Amari DeBerry already has big dreams

"I wanna be an actor, a really good one," Amari said.

He may only be in sixth grade, but Amari has already spent years performing.

He began modeling at age 4, eventually participating in fashion shows and exploring singing and acting. By age 8, he had auditioned for and landed a role in Black Arts MKE's Black Nativity.

His first experience performing before a live theater audience wasn't without nerves.

"I was a little scared because I never actually did a production in front of actual people," Amari recalled.

tmj4 11 years old, Amari DeBerry

But the experience helped him discover something about himself. He enjoyed performing, telling stories and connecting with audiences.

Since then, he has continued developing his skills through musical theater and other productions, including a role as Flounder in The Little Mermaid.

His mother, Dena DeBerry, has watched his confidence grow along with his experience.

"It's, it's brought his identity full circle and it, like he said, it lets him be himself because it's a form of expression. It's art," she said.

Dena says her son's progress has required dedication from the entire family — helping him prepare for auditions, practice lines, attend rehearsals and learn the discipline that comes with performing.

She also sees how those lessons extend beyond the stage.

For Amari, the goal isn't just to become a successful actor. He hopes his performances encourage other children to pursue their interests.

"It's like it's telling a story. It's kind of like telling a story like say if I do theater and it makes other kids happy, they might wanna do theater and then they could do theater and then it can make other kids happy and then it just keeps going on and on and helping kids get like their dreams."

It's a perspective that closely mirrors Henning's hopes for Milwaukee's arts community.

From Milwaukee teenager to artistic director

Henning knows what it means to be a young performer looking for an opportunity.

He began working professionally in theater around age 16 or 17. One of his earliest professional productions was We Are the Drum in 2010, directed by Milwaukee-born choreographer and director Frank Gatson Jr.

During his senior year of high school, he also performed in Sassy Mamas with Hansberry-Sands Theatre Company.

TMJ4 News Dimonte Henning

Those early opportunities introduced him to professional theater and connected him with people who encouraged his development.

Years later, Henning says he still remembers the mentors who believed in him, supported him through challenges and helped him build a career.

"It's a dream job. It, it truly is a dream job," Henning said of his new position.

He remembers looking at artistic directors years ago and imagining himself in that same position.

Now, he'll have the opportunity to help guide the organization and create opportunities for performers who are where he once was.

Henning will work alongside Black Arts MKE Executive Director Barbara Wanzo, with his artistic leadership beginning in the organization's 2027-28 season.

His appointment also comes at a time when he believes Milwaukee needs to do more to retain and develop its Black creative talent.

Why are some Black artists leaving Milwaukee?

Henning believes Milwaukee has the talent to support a thriving Black theater community.

What concerns him is whether enough opportunities exist for artists to continue developing professionally and earning a living through their work.

He says limited opportunities are contributing to Black artists leaving the city.

Black Nativity, Black Arts MKE Black Nativity cast poses mid-dance number.

"Milwaukee is not trying to be New York or LA, but if you're leaving because of lack of opportunities we can fix that," Henning said.

For him, the challenge isn't about trying to transform Milwaukee into another major entertainment capital.

It's about making sure artists have access to training, professional productions, creative networks and places to showcase their abilities.

And he points out that Black performers have already demonstrated that successful careers are possible in Milwaukee.

When asked whether Black artists can make it here, his response was immediate.

"Absolutely, absolutely," Henning said.

He named several artists who have found success in Milwaukee, including Malkia Stampley, ChiK Johnson, Sherry Williams Pinnell, Samantha Montgomery and Bill Jackson.

Henning believes those success stories should be more visible to young people who may not realize what opportunities are available.

For children like Amari, seeing someone from their own community reach a leadership position can make an ambitious career feel more attainable.

New acting classes and year-round programming planned

One of Henning's priorities is expanding opportunities for people to participate in theater throughout the year, rather than only during individual productions.

His plans include acting classes, new-play development, more productions and additional opportunities for emerging artists to learn from experienced theater professionals.

Among the initiatives he described are:



Act One — BAMKE Beginners: Introductory acting classes for children ages 7 to 9, focusing on foundational performance skills, creativity and expression.



Act Two — BAMKE Believers: Classes for children ages 10 to 13, introducing more character development, scene study and acting techniques.



Adult acting classes: Training in audition preparation, monologues, presentation and performance skills.



Teen development opportunities: A planned year-round program for high school students called the BAMKE Collective.



New-play development: Opportunities for emerging playwrights to develop scripts, participate in workshops and present their work to audiences.

TMJ4 Black Arts MKE performance of the musical, Black Nativity.

Henning says the first two youth programs are scheduled to launch in January 2027.

His broader vision includes four major theater productions during the 2027–28 season, with additional programming between productions to keep artists and audiences engaged throughout the year.

The organization plans to announce more details about that season in February.

For Henning, the idea is to create a place where artists can continue learning and working, even when they aren't currently cast in a show.

And he believes the skills gained through theater can benefit participants regardless of whether they eventually pursue acting professionally.

Public speaking, confidence, eye contact, collaboration and storytelling are among the abilities that can carry over into school, work and everyday life.

What if families can't afford acting classes?

Cost can be a significant obstacle for parents who want to help their children pursue the performing arts.

Classes, transportation, costumes and the time required for rehearsals can make theater difficult for some families to access.

Henning says Black Arts MKE intends to make financial assistance available for its training programs.

He believes a child's interest in the arts shouldn't be limited by a family's ability to pay.

tmj4 New Black Arts MKE director hopes to keep Milwaukee talent thriving

Dena DeBerry agrees that families should explore available resources rather than automatically assuming theater is out of reach.

"And I feel like don't let the financials hold you back because like they said there's scholarships, there's ways around things if you really wanna do it, but it's an investment and it's commitment because you gotta help him run those lines you have to be a part of it and um you gotta make sure that they're there to their um rehearsals you gotta be on time," she said.

For parents, that means supporting a young performer involves more than signing them up for a class.

It also means helping children practice, encouraging them through rejection and celebrating their progress.

Dena says those experiences have helped Amari develop responsibility and a strong work ethic.

One generation inspiring another

Amari and Henning have more in common than their love of theater.

They've worked together in a production, and Amari has seen firsthand how someone who started as a young performer can grow into a professional leader.

"I think that it goes well because I mean he started off as doing impressions then just like kept going up and up and up and now he's a director it's it's pretty cool and uh really easy to understand because you start with this and then if you keep going or choose to you can get something out of it," Amari said.

For Henning, helping younger performers is a natural next step in his own journey.

tmj4 Gideon, Amari and Dimonte strike a pose

He says he wants to give back the kind of support and encouragement he received as a teenager.

Amari, meanwhile, continues auditioning and preparing for future performances. His family says an especially significant opportunity is ahead, though details are not being publicly shared at this time.

Whatever comes next, Amari says he wants to continue acting and helping other children believe in themselves.

How Milwaukee can help keep Black arts thriving

Henning says his vision won't succeed through new programming alone.

He believes community participation will be essential to creating a sustainable environment for Black artists.

That means attending local productions, introducing children to theater, spreading the word about performances and supporting the organizations and artists who make the work possible.

"Getting involved, getting involved," Henning said when asked how Milwaukee residents can support his mission.

Black Nativity, Black Arts MKE Black Nativity cast gather to look at baby Jesus.

His hope is to build an organization where audiences don't simply attend an occasional performance, but develop a lasting relationship with local theater.

He also wants Black Arts MKE to become a place where artists feel welcomed, supported and encouraged to grow.

"To feel like it's, it's, it's your, uh, artistic home, you know, that, that would be, that would be such a, a gift, not only to me but to the organization and to the community cause it is, it's, it's needed," Henning said.

For residents who want to get involved, there are several ways to start.

HOW TO HELP: Support Black Arts MKE

Attend a performance: Black Arts MKE's upcoming production of Black Nativity is scheduled for Dec. 10–13, 2026, at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, according to Henning. Attending local productions helps build an audience for Milwaukee artists.

Explore youth acting classes: Families with children ages 7–13 can ask about the Act One and Act Two programs planned for January 2027, including registration and scholarship availability.

Support local performers: Attend student productions, share information about auditions and performances, and encourage young people interested in acting, music, dance or theater.

Stay connected: Visit Black Arts MKE for information about upcoming productions, educational opportunities and ways to support the organization. Program registration details and availability should be confirmed directly.

Keeping the next generation on stage

For Amari, the future is full of possibilities.

For Henning, the next chapter is about making sure more young artists have the resources and opportunities to pursue those possibilities.

Their journeys are different, but they're connected by the same belief: Milwaukee has talented performers worth investing in.

The question now isn't simply whether Black artists can succeed here.

It's whether Milwaukee will continue showing up for them — filling seats, supporting productions and helping create the opportunities that allow the next generation to thrive.

Because the city's next great performer may already be waiting for a chance to step on stage.

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