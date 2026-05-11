MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Bucks fans came to the Deer District this afternoon to watch the NBA Draft Lottery — and left with cautious optimism after the team landed a top-10 pick.

Season ticket holder Malcolm Coleman said the draft result gives fans a reason to look ahead, even though basketball won't return to Fiserv Forum for several months yet, after the team's disappointing 32-50 campaign.

"It's sad because we did so bad this year, but it's something to look forward to for next year with Giannis if we have him," Coleman said. "The number 10 pick, it's looking good."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Malcolm Coleman

Christine Werginz, a season ticket holder for nearly five decades, said she believes the draft class could work in Milwaukee's favor.

"I hope we get a good pick from this. It's supposed to be pretty deep," Werginz said. "I have a good feeling about the season, and if Giannis stays, that's even better."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Christine Werginz

This marks the first time the Bucks have picked in the lottery since selecting Thon Maker with the 10th pick in 2016.

Werginz said she is not accustomed to seeing the Bucks in the lottery — and is feeling good about what comes next.

WATCH: Bucks fans optimistic after team secures top-10 NBA Draft Lottery pick

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"If you wait around long enough, it's gotta go up," Werginz said.

The future of superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has not yet been decided. Team leadership has said it will make a decision before the NBA Draft next month, with new head coach Taylor Jenkins now in place.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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