MILWAUKEE — A ribbon-cutting

Bublr Bikes reopens South Shore Park station, expanding access to Milwaukee's bike share network

ceremony marked the reopening of the Bublr Bikes station at South Shore Park in Bay View, bringing the Milwaukee nonprofit bike share system back to one of the county's most scenic lakefront destinations.

Bublr Bikes Executive Director Ted Chisholm said the partnership with Milwaukee County Parks reflects a broader mission.

"So what's really important not only about this partnership, but really every partnership that Bublr has is expanding access to affordable, active transportation in Milwaukee County."

Chisholm said the expansion creates new possibilities for residents across the region.

"What it does is it creates options for more and more people throughout Milwaukee and throughout our surrounding communities to really be empowered, to get where they need to go through a healthy, active transportation option like cycling."

Watch: Bublr Bikes reopens South Shore Park station, expanding access to Milwaukee's bike share network

Milwaukee County Parks Executive Director Guy Smith said the station holds personal significance for him.

"I started in Milwaukee County Parks in 2004 as the first trails coordinator, so the fact that we're here at the Oak Leaf Trail in South Shore, we're coming full circle, and Bublr Bikes is able to provide that ridership whether you're doing it for recreational purposes or commuting. It's just an awesome opportunity and an added amenity to our park system."

The station's return means riders can now take a Bublr Bike to the South Shore Farmers Market on Saturdays or enjoy the newly renovated beach.

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