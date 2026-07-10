MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee bride says construction at Villa Terrace led to last-minute changes to her wedding after she was previously told July weddings would not be affected.

Cate Gopisetty said she knew construction was underway at the historic Milwaukee museum and wedding venue.

Her concern was that she had been told it would not affect her July wedding.

Villa Terrace is operated by Friends of Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum Ltd., a nonprofit that took over operations of the historic property in January 2025.

Doug Rose, president of the Friends of Villa Terrace board, said the nonprofit rents the space to Noble Catering and Events, which handles private events and contracts directly with wedding parties.

Watch: Bride's wedding plans change amid construction, unexpected structural issues at Villa Terrace

Bride's wedding plans change amid construction, unexpected structural issues at Villa Terrace

Noble's website lists peak-season ceremony and reception rentals at Villa Terrace for up to $18,000, depending on the day of the week.

In a May 6 email reviewed by TMJ4, a Noble employee wrote to Gopisetty, "I've been reassured that the July weddings will not be affected by construction."

But during a walkthrough the evening before her wedding, Gopisetty said she was surprised to see the extent of the construction still underway.

Photos from that walkthrough, reviewed by TMJ4, show scaffolding, exposed masonry, and large white coverings around portions of the property.

"It was frustrating, but when you’re in it, the only way is forward."

Cate Gopisetty.

Gopisetty said her ceremony was ultimately moved to the lawn and dinner was held off the terrace.

"Our plan was to have the ceremony and dinner on the terrace, and two-thirds of the day didn't happen where they were supposed to," Gopisetty said.

Rose told TMJ4 that planned masonry restoration uncovered unexpected structural problems that became more significant as work progressed.

Rose said the nonprofit sympathizes with couples whose plans have been affected and has worked with Noble to make accommodations when possible.

Noble's president told TMJ4 over the phone that the construction situation repeatedly changed as the work progressed.

She said Noble was relying on information from Villa Terrace's then-executive director and, in May, genuinely believed the work would be finished, but the extent of the structural problems continued to evolve.

Noble said some affected couples have received discounts or other accommodations.

The company is also sending photos and updates to couples with upcoming weddings and working with them on alternative plans.

Despite the changes, Gopisetty said she still had a lovely wedding.

"We still had a lovely day, but we had to shift things," she said.

Her advice to couples with upcoming weddings at Villa Terrace is simple: See the venue for yourself.

"If you plan on getting married there, pay for a tour and see where things are at," Gopisetty said. "Get eyes on it."

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