Brewers touch down in Milwaukee as NLCS Champions, bound for World Series

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are back home after winning the National League Championship Series in Los Angeles, returning to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to a warm welcome from fans.

On Friday, the team touched down in the Cream City with a water cannon salute, players made their way down the plane’s steps into a cold Milwaukee night. William Contreras was among those arriving, followed by Jackson Chourio, who smiled as he picked up a World Series beanie. Team captain Christian Yelich and NLCS MVP Jake Bauers also returned home with the team.

Jennifer Truss waited more than two hours to watch the Brewers land, saying the opportunity was too special to miss.

"Because this could be once in a lifetime, I don’t know…. It’s worth the wait to sit here and wait for them to land," said Truss.

Truss said her parents experienced the Brewers’ trip to the World Series in 1982. Now, she gets to share a similar moment with her own children.

Watching the team’s playoff run from home brought excitement and pride to her family.

“Just excitement all around, just very proud of the team, they’ve come a long ways. They've made the playoffs before but not gone this far so, very very excited for them," said Truss.

With the World Series now on the horizon, another fan named Pat also had a message for the team as it returned to Milwaukee.

“Thank you for, boy, your drive and everything. I think it really unifies the whole state and everybody that’s a fan," said Pat.

As the Brewers prepare for the World Series, fans across Wisconsin are standing behind the team, celebrating a historic run and looking ahead to what comes next.

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