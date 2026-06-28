Brewers players launch Venezuela earthquake relief effort after devastating quakes

MILWAUKEE — Venezuelan Milwaukee Brewers All-Star catcher William Contreras, outfielder Jackson Chourio and coach Nestor Corredor have joined forces with Forward Latino, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish to launch the "United for Venezuela" Emergency Relief Effort.
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Two catastrophic earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday evening, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5. The death toll has risen to at least 1,430 people, with thousands more injured and missing, and countless families displaced.
The campaign will kick off at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3100 S. 41st St., with a donation drive and meet-and-greet with the Brewers players.
Donations of non-perishable food and cases of bottled water are encouraged.
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