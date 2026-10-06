Brewers fans take their postseason passion coast to coast

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — MILWAUKEE — Brewers fans are proving that playoff baseball is worth the miles.

At Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Monday, some fans were heading home after an unforgettable weekend at American Family Field, while others were boarding flights to San Diego to follow the Brewers into the National League Division Series.

For Ryan Harris, the decision to travel west came immediately after Sunday’s dramatic win.

“Actually, as soon as the game ended yesterday, I have a buddy out there,” Harris said. “I called him up and was like, ‘Dude, I’m flying out, and we are going Tuesday night.’”

As he prepared to leave Milwaukee, Harris said excitement is building across Wisconsin.

“I'm pumped up. I mean, I think the whole state of Wisconsin is just ready to go.”

Not every fan at the airport was traveling to California. Some were returning home after witnessing one of the most memorable moments in recent Brewers history.

“The ninth inning,” said Brewers fan Jeff Janssen. “I think everybody across Wisconsin is going to remember for the rest of their lives.”

Janssen, a West Allis native now living in North Carolina, flew back to Wisconsin for the weekend series and said the experience brought back memories of attending games with his father.

“I went to games with my dad growing up, and it was just an emotional thing to be able to see the Brewers do that in a special time,” Janssen said. “It reminded me of my dad and games that we used to go to.”

His Brewers connection stretches back decades.

“We would grow up and go to County Stadium back in the day. Paul Molitor was one of my favorite players, and my nickname is actually Molli in my hometown because I was such a big Brewer fan,” he said. “To see them 50-some years later having this kind of season is just really special, especially for the longtime Brewer fans.”

Other travelers were bringing home more than memories. Young fan Mihir Patterson proudly showed off a baseball signed by Brewers players.

“It was awesome how the Brewers came back and Trevor McGill and Abner Uribe signed the ball,” Patterson said.

Whether heading home or heading west, fans shared the same hope: that San Diego is just another stop on a much longer postseason journey.

“This team has really proven itself to win their Brewer way,” Janssen said.

“I feel like everything's clicking and it's just coming together the way it should,” he said. “I think we're going to win this series.”

The Brewers and Padres meet in Game 3 of the NLDS Tuesday night at Petco Park, with first pitch scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central Time.

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