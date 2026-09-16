MILWAUKEE — Pop Quiz! How many times have the Brewers clinched the NL Central in a row? Four times! That means brand-new NL Central champs merch at the team store inside American Family Field.

Let me tell you, fans were ready to spend some serious scratch, dish out the dough, cash out, drop a band on this new merch.

“Two or three pennants, two or three shirts, a pin and probably a koozie or two," Tess Munich, a Brewers fan, said.

It’s the kind of day where you just choose not to look at the price tag.

“That’s where our savings are going right now," Angelica Judge, a Brewers fan, said.

Watch the story to see the new championship merch...

Brewers fans rush to buy new NL Central champion merch

Or, go with the whole ‘it’s not for me, these are gifts' excuse for when someone asks why you spent so much money.

“And not for me, but for the family," Dawn Biesiada, a Brewers fan, said.

But it’s okay if one or two of those gifts are for yourself.

Brewers have a tough decision to make. Do you go with the NL Central champion commemorative baseball? Do you go with the shirt, the hat, or all three? There's also a pennant, pin, koozie, and lanyard.

Winning four NL Central titles in a row is impressive. People really wanted to commemorate the occasion.

“It just goes to support the team and shows we’ve gone back-to-back-to-back-to-back," Biesiada said.

I’m not going to be the guy who says you can get the NL Central champs, the NLCS champs, the World Series champs gear. I’m not going to be that guy. I’m not saying anything to jinx anything. But that would be kind of cool to have all those shirts, right?

The apparel will be available while supplies last.

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