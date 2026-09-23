Brewers fans pack American Family Field watch party as October baseball draws near

Milwaukee Brewers fans gathered outside American Family Field for a celebration watch party, with the first 2,500 fans receiving postseason T-shirts. Former Brewers Geoff Jenkins and Corey Hart were also on hand for the event.

Fans started lining up before the gates opened at 4 p.m. to get their T-shirts and talk about their team.

Michael Nicholson, a Brewers fan, said the team's approach has been a key part of their success.

"I'm so excited about these guys. They're just playing one game at a time. Murphy is keeping them honest. He calls it like it is; he tells him what they need, and they listen. But he also is that coach that tells it like it is about every team. He gives them all of their props and praises. Love a coach like that."

The Racing Sausages were also on hand for the celebration.

Melissa Nicholson shared her excitement about pitcher Jacob Misiorowski heading into the postseason.

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"He's a young guy, he's an up-and-comer, this is his first big shot at it. For someone who is listening to the Brewers, you know, growing up, this is awesome. I don't have any other words."

Jenkins said the team's consistency has been what stands out most to him.

"I'm not shocked that they're winning as many games as they are. It's the consistency of what they throw out there every day. And it's the way they win games. It's really fun to watch them play. It's not a bunch of guys trying to hit three-run home runs. They move runners, they run bases, they play defense, and it's pretty fun to watch."

Hart echoed those sentiments about the team's fundamentals.

"They're fundamental, they're athletic and fast, they do everything right. So we were talking earlier, they do everything that other teams want to do, so it's fun to watch."

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