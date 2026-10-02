MILWAUKEE, Wis. — As the Milwaukee Brewers prepare to take on the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series, fans across southeastern Wisconsin are showing their excitement, and many are doing it with new playoff gear.

At the Green and Gold Zone in Greenfield, owner Amy Hundt said this year's team has created a special connection with fans.

"It's a great team. They're having fun together. There, you can tell that they're brothers. They're not just teammates. They're brothers playing for each other out there," Hundt said.

Hundt's store is known for selling Wisconsin sports apparel and memorabilia. While the business is named after the Packers, she said the Brewers' historic season is generating plenty of excitement among customers.

"You know Packers unfortunately haven't gotten it together yet. Still early. The Brewers, it's just bringing in that electricity from the fans that not only the the true fans that have been fans forever, but those fair weather fans and the, you know, they're they're starting to jump on board too," Hundt said.

Brewers fans gear up for NLDS as playoff excitement sweeps through Milwaukee

Hundt is not the only fan who believes this Brewers team is different.

Brewers fan Ray Fuerstenberg said the club's dominance throughout the season has stood out.

"A lot more domination. I think they're just dominating a lot of games," said Fuerstenberg.

Fuerstenberg and his friends plan to be tuned in for the start of the series.

"We'll be going out with friends, and yep, looking forward to Saturday night first game and get a W," said Fuerstenberg.

While the Padres stand between the Brewers and a trip to the National League Championship Series, Fuerstenberg said the team has its sights set on an even bigger prize.

"That's the ultimate goal. I mean, again, it's been since 1982, and they got a great team. Let's seize the moment," said Fuerstenberg.

Hundt is so confident in the Brewers' postseason chances that she has already started preparing for a potential World Series run.

"Got a feeling. Got a feeling this is our year," Hundt said.

The Brewers say a very limited number of tickets remain for Games 1 and 2 of the NLDS at American Family Field, as well as a potential Game 5 on Friday, Oct. 9. Fans can check the team's postseason website for the latest ticket availability.

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