Brewers fans celebrate game three win, one victory away from World Series

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Thousands of Milwaukee Brewers fans packed the area outside American Family Field on Wednesday night to celebrate the team's 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Three of the National League Championship Series.

With confetti in the air and cheers echoing throughout the watch party, fans celebrated a victory that puts the Brewers just one win away from their first World Series appearance since 1982.

For many fans, the moment feels almost unreal.



“It feels kind of cinematic. Like I feel like we're in a movie right now. I don't know why, but like it just feels like it's our year, and it feels like something special. Something's going on here,” said Matt Hershey.

Although the Brewers are playing in Los Angeles, Milwaukee fans are keeping the energy alive at home.

"It feels like a small town that came together for something bigger, and it honestly it feels like a World Series game right now. Like everyone in the whole city is wearing Brewers gear," said Hannah Metzner.

One of the night's biggest highlights came when Jake Bauers and Garrett Mitchell hit back-to-back home runs, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

With the team just one win away from advancing, fans are already looking ahead, hoping the team can complete the sweep.

Fan Alan Dowd said he has no doubts about what comes next.

“They are going to make it to the World Series," said Dowd.

For Brewers fans, the dream of seeing their team return to the World Series for the first time in more than four decades is now closer than ever.

Game 4 of the NLCS starts at 7pm Central on Thursday.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip