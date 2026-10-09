Brewers fans bring their superstitions and confidence into NLCS rematch against Dodgers

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers fans are heading into a rematch of last year's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with confidence — and a healthy dose of superstition.

Game 1 is set for Sunday, with first pitch at 7 p.m.

Los Angeles swept Milwaukee in last year's NLCS on the way to another World Series title. But this is a new Brewers team.

Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson have emerged as one of the best pitching duos in baseball, Milwaukee earned the best record in baseball with 103 games and the Brewers beat the Dodgers 4 out of 7 during the regular season.

Watch Alonna Johnson's video report below:

Brewers fans bring their superstitions and confidence into NLCS rematch against the Dodgers on Sunday

Fans TMJ4 spoke with at American Family Field say they have some unique ways to guarantee a Brewers win on Sunday.

Evan Wilder is putting his faith in his hat.

"It's the hat. So it'll be flipping forward and backwards depending on how the Brewers are doing. So I feel like if they're if they're a little sluggish, I'll flip it backwards," Wilder said.

Alonna Johnson

Wilder also says sometimes when things aren't going well, he'll leave the room and hope the Brewers do better when he's not watching.

"We just weren't ready for that stage last year. And everybody, you can tell, took that loss on the chin last year are ready for this year. So I've been saying since the playoffs that's the team I feel like most Brewers fans wanted, try to get that revenge," Wilder said.

Sue Schneeberg, meanwhile, won't be caught wearing Brewers gear on game day.

"Well, I found that if I wear Brewers gear on game days, they lose, so it's gonna be packed away," Schneeberg said.

Alonna Johnson

It's Schneeberg's tradition and it's all because she's excited for the home team.

"I'm really excited. They gotta go all the way. They better go all the way. It's time," Sue said.

Tom Schneeberg is equally optimistic about the Brewers' chances.

"I think they have a better chance this year. The Dodgers are really good, but I mean, I think the Brewers can do it definitely," Tom Schneeberg said.

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