MILWAUKEE — Music echoed down Atkinson Avenue in Milwaukee as hundreds gathered Saturday for the 14th annual Heal the Hood block party and resource fair.

The free event stretched between N. 9th Street and N. 11th Street and featured live music, youth activities, vendors and dozens of organizations offering support services.

Watch: The Heal the Hood block party brought together hundreds of people for a day of neighborhood empowerment, connection and support resources for residents.

'Breaking the narrative': Heal the Hood block party brings hundreds together for community, resources

For many families, the event has become a tradition.

"Every time they have an event, I always make sure to bring my son and enjoy ourselves," Metsina Pitts, who lives in the neighborhood, said.

Children lined up for snow cones, played games and met new friends throughout the day.

"I went and got food, got a snow cone, and I went to play with new friends," Kingston Thomas said.

TMJ4 News Left: Metsina Pitts and his son.

Right: Kira Molette & Kingston Thomas.

Founded by community organizer Ajamou Butler, Heal the Hood MKE describes itself as a movement focused on community healing, neighborhood empowerment and creating opportunities for residents to connect with resources and one another.

Attendees could connect with housing and employment resources, youth programs and a mobile book market while enjoying food and entertainment throughout the day.

"The evolution is amazing — more people, more vendors, bigger sponsors," Tomira White said.

White, treasurer of Heal the Hood MKE, says she first became involved as a vendor and has watched the event grow over the years.

"We are out here providing resources, there's food, there's entertainment, but more than anything, there's love," White said.

TMJ4 News Left: Tomira White.

Right: Nicole Goins.

For Nicole Goins, executive director of Pretty Girls Are Educated, the event is personal.

"I grew up right here on Atkinson," Goins said. "That's what makes today so special, to be out here and be a part of something again — history on top of history and knowing that we can do great things and have amazing outcomes in our community."

Goins says events like Heal the Hood help challenge negative perceptions about the neighborhood.

"These are the things that we need to have to break the narrative, break the expectation of fights and brawls taking over," Goins said.

Some of the youngest attendees said the event left them feeling safe and welcomed.

"It makes me feel safe because there are police people putting up barriers and making sure people don't drive through here," Thomas said.

Organizers say they hope to continue expanding Heal the Hood's impact beyond Milwaukee.

The next Heal the Hood event is scheduled for Aug. 29.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip