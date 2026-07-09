Breaking: Large police presence reported on Milwaukee's northwest side

A large police presence has blocked off a stretch of North 27th Street on Milwaukee's northwest side.

The scene spans from West Ruby Avenue to West Atkinson Avenue, where at least 20 evidence markers are visible on the street and on the side of a black car. The block of businesses and homes in the area is taped off.

Watch: Large police presence reported on Milwaukee's northwest side

Large police presence near 27th and Congress

A group of people at the scene have been crying and consoling one another.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner is at the scene, indicating that someone has died.

The Milwaukee Police Department has not confirmed the nature of the incident.

This is a developing story, and more information is expected from authorities.

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