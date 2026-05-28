Breaking barriers: Free laptops help Greenfield families access opportunity

For Morgana Matthews, a free laptop means more than just access to technology.

It means opportunity.

“Your hands are tied. You’re limited in what you can do,” Matthews said. “Being poor isn’t a crime, you just need help.”

TMJ4 MORGANA MATTHEWS/ ATENDEE

Matthews was among dozens of people who attended a community resource fair in Greenfield on Thursday, where families received free laptops and connected with organizations offering support with housing, healthcare, financial education and career training.

The Milwaukee grandmother of seven says she plans to use her new computer as she returns to school in her 50s to become a social worker.

“I am so grateful,” Matthews said. “I got a computer today so that saved me some money and I can focus in on my studies.”

The event was hosted by Hope Network for Single Mothers in partnership with Everyone On, a nonprofit organization focused on expanding digital access and technology skills for underserved communities.

Ana Saavedra, executive director of Hope Network for Single Mothers, says events like this are designed to help remove barriers families often face when trying to improve their circumstances.

TMJ4 ANA SAAVEDRA/ EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR HOPE NETWORK FOR SINGLE MOTHERS

“Having a laptop is not just a luxury, it’s a lifeline,” Saavedra said.

The nonprofit supports single mothers through scholarship programs, parenting education and monthly assistance programs that provide essentials like diapers, wipes and lotion.

Saavedra said collaboration between organizations allows families to access multiple resources in one place — something that can make asking for help feel less overwhelming.

“This is why we are here,” Saavedra said. “To open up the gates to people who don’t know we are here.”

Organizers say while internet access and technology are often viewed as everyday necessities, many families still struggle to afford reliable devices or broadband service — creating barriers to education, employment, healthcare and other essential services.

“So our focus is really making sure folks have broadband access, computers but also digital skills and digital confidence,” Norma Fernandez, CEO of Everyone On, said.

TMJ4 NORMA FERNANDEZ/ CEO OF EVERYONE ON

Fernandez says the impact of the digital divide stretches far beyond simply not owning a computer.

“It means that people are missing out on the opportunity the internet provides,” Fernandez said. “The internet is very powerful and having access to it and computers only means people are able to do online banking, to conduct tele-medicine appointments, to look up and sign up for critical services and education opportunities.”

As artificial intelligence and online systems become increasingly integrated into workplaces, schools and everyday life, Fernandez says digital access is becoming even more critical.

“For many of our participants it’s the first time they own a computer in their life,” Fernandez said.

Matthews says she sees firsthand how difficult life can become without access to technology.

She said many people attending the event would likely use their laptops to apply for jobs, build resumes or continue their education.

“We’re living in a very difficult and hard time so anytime you can get some sort of help, some people just need a hand and that’s what this is for me,” Matthews explained.

Matthews also says financial hardship is impacting people across all walks of life.

“People who are working are working two or three jobs and still not making it,” Matthews said. “It’s not a Black or white issue, it’s an issue for America.”

In addition to laptops, the resource fair connected attendees with organizations offering entrepreneurship support, health insurance assistance, housing resources and workforce training opportunities.

Matthews, who owns Sent By God Outreach Ministry LLC, said she hopes to eventually open group homes and continue expanding her outreach work, which already includes ministry efforts and clothing giveaways for people in need.

During the event, she said she made a connection that could help move those goals forward.

“I just connected with a woman in there who’s gonna help me get loans for new businesses so this has been a great day for me today,” Matthews said.

For Matthews, the support she received at the event represents something larger than a single day of assistance.

She hopes one day she’ll be able to return that same kindness to someone else.

“I’ve been equipped now to go ahead and do what I need to do,” Matthews said. “And so when I’m in a position where I can help somebody, I can help someone.”

People looking to learn more about Hope Network for Single Mothers can click here or call (262) 251-7333.

More information about Everyone On, including digital access programs and partnership opportunities, is available here.

The organization is also active on social media and offers a newsletter through its website.

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