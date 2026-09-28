Brady Street regulars say incoming raised crosswalks and bump-outs are long overdue

MILWAUKEE — Construction begins this week on Brady Street, where three raised crosswalks and pinned-on bump-outs will be added following more than 40 reported crashes on the street in 2025.

The raised crosswalks will be installed at Arlington Place, Marshall Street and Franklin Place. Workers will also add pinned-on bump-outs at Humboldt Avenue and Cass Street.

The only road closure during construction will be at the Arlington crosswalk location. Drivers will need to turn off of either Warren Avenue coming east or Franklin Place coming west while construction is underway. Signs and blockades for the closure will go up soon.

Aubrey, a regular along Brady Street, said the crosswalk at Arlington has been a problem for her personally.

Alonna Johnson

"Like this summer, I've had like three instances where people swerved to try and hit me in a crosswalk and wouldn't stop for me," she said.

City leaders moved forward with the project to make the street safer for pedestrians and drivers with the goal to "reduce speeding and make the street safer for people walking, driving, and visiting."

Aubrey said the infrastructure changes make sense given the ongoing safety concerns.

"We've had a lot of issues with pedestrian safety on Brady Street, and if people can't slow down and let people cross the street, then we've got to put in infrastructure to keep them from going fast, so it makes sense. I'm all in favor," Aubrey said.

Bradley, who works on Brady Street, said the traffic-calming measures are badly needed.

Alonna Johnson Screenshot

"We have a lot of street traffic with people and sometimes, some people tend to drive a little too fast or a lot faster than they should and I've seen a few people get hit, so I think anything they can do to slow down traffic on Brady would be not a bad thing, especially when it's busy," he said.

The Brady Street Improvement District is funding $112,000 for the project, meaning no costs will be passed down to property owners.

Officials said they are still evaluating how effective the flashing traffic signal on Humboldt Avenue is and it will remain in place for now.

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