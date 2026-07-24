Body pulled from Lincoln Creek in Milwaukee; few details released

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police and fire officials pulled a body from Lincoln Creek Friday afternoon, with few details released at this time.
An "unconscious body" was reported just after 3 p.m. Officials responded to the area of 35th Street and Congress, where a TMJ4 News photojournalist saw them take the body away on a stretcher.
Very few other details have been shared at this time. We have reached out for more information and will continue to update this story.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
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