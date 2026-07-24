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Body pulled from Lincoln Creek in Milwaukee; few details released

Body pulled from Lincoln Creek
Body pulled from Lincoln Creek
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MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police and fire officials pulled a body from Lincoln Creek Friday afternoon, with few details released at this time.

An "unconscious body" was reported just after 3 p.m. Officials responded to the area of 35th Street and Congress, where a TMJ4 News photojournalist saw them take the body away on a stretcher.

Very few other details have been shared at this time. We have reached out for more information and will continue to update this story.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin