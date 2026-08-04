Birria Flamin' Bombs, Tilt-A-Spritz win Sporkie and Drinkie awards ahead of Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS — This year's Sporkie and Drinkie contest has its winners.

Judges evaluated the competing items at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Eight inventive food items competed for the Sporkie Award. The Birria Flamin' Bombs claimed the top prize. It's filled with slow-cooked beef birria, cilantro, onion, and melted mozzarella cheese. It’s coated in a breadcrumb blend and served with birria consommé and a choptle aioli. Find it at at Fiesta Grill & Cantina.

TMJ4 Web Staff A few of the contestants for this year's Sporkies contest.

The Cream City Cone got second place. It’s a pretzel cone dipped in Milwaukee Pretzel Company dill pickle mustard, packed with bratwurst, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, melted cheddar and topped with white cheddar cheese curd and a bit more mustard. Find it at WurstBar.

The Al Pastor Pizza came in third place. It has marinated al pastor pork, mozzarella cheese, pineapple, cilantro, onion, lime, and a special sauze. Find it at Charlie’s Pizza.

For the Drinkie Award, four different beverages competed. The sole winner for the best drink was the Til-A-Spritz.

Four beverages competed for the Drinkie Award. The Tilt-A-Spritz won. It features grapefruit, key lime, and ginger beer flavors. It comes sealed in a smoke box with hickory and torched rosemary. Find it at the Old Fashioned Sipper Club.

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