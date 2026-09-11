Bird watchers embrace fall migration as hundreds of millions of birds pass through southeast Wisconsin

Cooler nights and shorter days are sending hundreds of millions of migratory birds through southeast Wisconsin, and bird enthusiasts around Milwaukee are taking advantage of the active season.

Tyler Thiel is among those heading out with groups to watch the birds and the season change.

"There's something about going out and seeing nature that makes you feel more connected to the planet that you're on," Thiel said.

A radar image from Wednesday night captured the scale of the migration, with estimates as high as 300 million birds passing through in a single night.

Tom Finley with the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center said those numbers are expected to grow.

"We're going to actually start seeing more. We'll start to see over the next few weeks very large numbers, and so it is normal, and it's just a simple sign of the changing of the seasons," Finley said.

Finley said the migration is also a good reminder for residents to turn down lights at night to help birds stay on course.

"Too many lights, especially big city lights, can mislead them. So it's very nice to have less of that urban light pollution, especially," Finley said.

Warblers and swallows are currently passing through the region, and hummingbirds will soon depart as well. Ducks from the north are also expected to fly into the area in the coming weeks.

Thiel said the spectacle is worth stepping outside to witness.

"It's kind of awe-inspiring just to see them all even go together," Thiel said.

Finley encouraged people to take a moment to appreciate the journey these birds are making.

"You know, wish them a happy journey and say see you next spring," Finley said.

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